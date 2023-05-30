In recent years, the use of the Internet has been increasing more and more rapidly. However, it was the covid-19 pandemic the one that ended up giving the citizenry the push to realize the importance and usefulness of cybernetic networks.

Taking into account the above, we will tell you immediately How can you use an old smartphone that you no longer use as a WiFi signal repeater? in your home or office.

In the first place, it will be necessary to take into account that a WiFi signal repeater is that device that you can buy in electronic stores that is used to make the network signal reach more parts of the house or office, when space is large. . In short, this device copies the signal of a router.

In this sense, it must be borne in mind that the quality and capacity of the repeaters will depend, to a large extent, on their quality and, therefore, the price will be higher if it has a greater range.

Given this, many people are not willing to spend money to buy a repeater, whether of quality or not, and it is precisely these people who will be interested in knowing that it is not necessary to buy one of these devices to achieve a good WiFi signal in the whole house, well enough dust off an old smartphone.

In this sense, it should be noted that this trick only works on cell phones with the Android operating system, in which we must activate the option to share the internet through the WiFi network, instead of creating a WiFi zone with our mobile data, which is what we commonly do when we share our phone’s internet network with other devices.

To activate the option to share the internet through the WiFi network from our Android smartphone You just have to go to “Settings” of the cell phone and click on the “Internet Sharing” section.

It should be noted that not all phones with the Google Play Store have the aforementioned function. In this case, an old smartphone can be used as a WiFi repeater using third-party applications, such as NetShare.

Now, to use your old Android cell phone as a WiFi repeater, you just have to check the network name, enter the router password and manually configure the “Proxy” of the connection on the new device. This previous step may be necessary if the device is not Android, otherwise you can try activate the “Proxy Address”.