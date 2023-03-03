A healthy upgrade for your BMW X5, Prior Design gives it to you.

The BMW X5 is in itself a stately SUV as in: hard to miss. It is simply a more striking model than the smaller X3 or X1. If you want to make it nice and furry, there is the X6. For everyone who likes to keep it practical, there is the X5.

The BMW X5 was recently given a facelift. If you are still with the old one and you want to refresh it, you can contact Prior Design. The tuner comes with a kit for the pre-facelift X5 from BMW.

We will not use the word posh, but the SUV likes quite a bit of spinach. You see muscles in the form of a widebody with large wheels. It’s all about appearance, because you don’t have to turn to Prior Design for tuning the engine or adjustments to the chassis. A rear spoiler, front splitter and a diffuser are all part of this one pimp my ride.

For a change, Prior Design’s tuning for the BMW X5 is not concentrated on just the M model. With your ‘normal’ X5 you can therefore also knock on the door of the tuner. Then you get something like the model on the renders. Does the SUV recover best, right? You can always save for the facelift if you are absolutely ready for something new.

This article Give your BMW X5 some vitamins with Prior Design appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

