In a speech before the British Parliament, the President of Ukraine, Volodímir Zelenski, urged the Rishi Sunak government to send combat planes to his country, ahead of the first year of the war launched by Russia. Although London has not confirmed this type of aid, Sunak marked a first step by promising to train Ukrainian pilots on NATO aircraft. A representative advance amid the reluctance of some Western allies.

“We have freedom, give us wings to protect it.” With these words, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made clear his request to UK parliamentarians to approve sending fighter jets to strengthen kyiv’s defenses.

The first trip to the United Kingdom by the president of the nation attacked by Russia occurs just at a time when the Ukrainian authorities warn that Moscow is preparing to launch a major offensive in the coming days, within the framework of the first anniversary of the conflict that Vladimir Putin ordered on February 24, 2022.

In addition, kyiv promises to recover the territories of his country that are under Russian occupation.

“Freedom will win, we know Russia will lose and we know our victory will change the world,” the Ukrainian president said to applause from the packed British legislature.

In a symbolic act of his petition, Zelensky presented the Speaker of the House of Commons, Lindsay Hoyle, with a pilot’s helmet.

“It is the helmet of a true Ukrainian pilot, he is one of our most successful aces (…) I am confident that this symbol will help us in our next coalition, the coalition of planes, and I call on you and the world with simple words , but very important: combat planes for Ukraine, wings for freedom,” the president remarked.

On his first trip to the United Kingdom, and second abroad since the conflict began, the Ukrainian head of state thanked the “friendly hand” he has received from this country in the midst of Russian hostilities, while insisting on his request.

“London has supported kyiv from the first seconds and minutes of the war (…) You extended your helping hand when the world had not yet come to understand how to react,” Zelensky said.

“We will do everything possible and impossible for the world to provide us with modern aircraft to empower and protect the pilots who will protect us,” he stressed.







Subsequently, the President of Ukraine went to Buckingham Palace, where he met King Charles III, but not before obtaining a significant promise from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Training Ukrainian pilots with NATO planes, London’s promise

The British premier put on the table the offer to train Ukrainian pilots in modern NATO fighter jets. A significant step that would put pressure on the military-political alliance to eventually provide aircraft and help kyiv defend its airspace against onslaughts by Kremlin troops.

The program “will ensure that pilots can fly sophisticated NATO-standard fighter jets in the future,” Sunak’s office said.

While the British leader cautiously presented his proposal as part of a long-term plan to ensure Ukraine owns its own skies in the future, this is certainly a milestone and a notable shift in London that could pave the way for other countries to send aircraft.

But the proposal also seems to cross a red line in the face of the refusal of the president of the United States, Joe Biden, and the even stronger rejection of the chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz.

Until now, the West has refrained from providing aircraft or other powerful weapons for fear of doing further damage to Russia and further raising the fury of the Kremlin.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensk and Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak meet outside 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, on February 8, 2023. ©Henry Nicholls/Reuters

However, in other phases of the Russian war in Ukraine it has been shown that initial reluctance can take a turn.

The eventual offer of NATO aircraft to Ukraine comes a few weeks after the United States and several European nations confirmed the shipment of powerful combat tanks, despite the previous rejection of Berlin and Washington, which ended up confirming the delivery of dozens of copies. of their Leopard 2 and Abrams tanks, respectively.

Macron and Sholz meet Zelensky in Paris

Zelensky’s agenda and his insistent pressure to increase military aid to his country does not culminate in the United Kingdom, where he also arrived to visit the training of his country’s troops on British soil.

In the last few hours, the French Presidency confirmed that the Ukrainian head of state will hold a meeting this Wednesday with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Paris.

Zelenski is also scheduled to address Brussels on Thursday, February 9, right in the middle of the summit to be held by the leaders of the EU countries.

kyiv’s push for more military assistance is becoming more urgent. After major advances by Ukrainian forces in the second half of 2022 that recaptured territories and dealt major blows to invading troops, Russia has regained momentum, with thousands of new troops on the front lines and overwhelming backing from the mercenary group. Wagner.

Now Moscow’s units are advancing in eastern Ukraine, during relentless winter battles in recent weeks that both sides describe as some of the bloodiest fighting of the conflict.

kyiv warns that the Kremlin would expand its offensive in the coming days to have progress to demonstrate a year after having led to the biggest collapse of the European order since the Cold War.

With Reuters, AP and EFE