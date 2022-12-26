“Look at Elon Musk. What’s realistic?” artist Joseph Klibansky wondered while he sat with Beau van Erven Dorens in a villa in Sardinia for some kind of interview. It was a question he had no answer to, but he wasn’t supposed to. Elon Musk was quoted here as a man who dared to think big, not in terms of limitations, and Klibansky also thought in terms of possibilities, for example when he wanted to place a meter-high statue in a fountain in Dubai, while his father and brother saw bears on the road at such projects.

Together with Bridget Maasland he was a guest in Island of Beau. While chatting, pizza was baked, jet skis raced over the water, dolphins were spotted and critical questions avoided. While Klibansky actually had nothing remarkable to say except for his Musk statement, TV maker Bridget Maasland saved this somewhat decadent interview session in the Italian sun.

She talked about her sleeping problems that the menopause has brought with it, and why not drinking alcohol helps with that. She was open about the black pages in her life, one of which was the divorce. Especially because there was a small child, she felt she had failed. She convincingly explained why the criticism after her relationship with the much younger André Hazes jr. was so extremely sexist, just like the reactions to a photo on social media of her in boxer shorts (“that just happens with a woman at a certain age” ). Remarkably enough, she linked the conclusion that they were less bad than before. “So something is changing,” she explained to Van Erven Dorens.

The king’s question

The king also believed in his somewhat gloomy Christmas speech that something is changing. He spoke about the concerns and drastic choices that have to be made, about the gulf between the Randstad and the countryside – while both cannot do without each other – but also about the change that becomes possible when you recognize that the slavery past is a crime against humanity . “What kind of society do we really want?” he asked, without a ready answer.

A good question to which the answer had been given by Dean the day before in the annual overview of the Jeugdjournaal. He and his buddy Iman often fill bags with fruit and vegetables for people who are short of money due to the energy crisis and the associated rising prices in the supermarket. Dean noted – in an otherwise well-reported annual review that effortlessly linked the war in Ukraine to the birth of a turtle with two heads and six legs – that people can have something to do with each other in times of need: “I think it’s a nice sign of society that people want to help each other more and more.” It immediately contained his wish for the future: that people would have a less difficult time next year.

Here was the answer to the question the king was looking for: a society with more Deans and Imans. Or with a girl who says about her curly hair in front of the Youth News camera: “I used to think I was an ugly girl. I didn’t look. Now I know about myself: I am beautiful, I am sweet.” Or with two girls on a farm who hope that the cows can stay, but also point out that the farmers’ protests went too far and gave the townspeople the wrong image of the farmers.

There was no question of a divide or polarized society in the Youth News. Maybe it says something hopeful about the future, but you fear the question: “Look at those children in the Youth News. Are they realistic?” The children are real, but less realistic than Elon Musk for the future society the king spoke of.