Shocking joke during the episode of the Rai show “It's always midday”. In the study of the program hosted by Antonella Clerici, the advisability of drinking wine while cooking is discussed. In the company of the presenter, chef Sergio Barzetti, who has collaborated with the program since 2011, is in the kitchen.

On the table there is a glass of prosecco, half of which is used for the recipe prepared by the chef. «We drink the other half and from there one thing leads to another. That's why Andrea Amadei became a sommelier”, is the proposal of the hostess which kicks off an exchange of comments in the studio, all of which was broadcast live. «When you cook at home, break the ice immediately», adds Amadei, «and then you cook better with a glass next to you».

While the chef was busy preparing the recipe, he adds: “And then go do something important: stun the prey.” Laughter among the audience, but the hostess Antonella Clerici immediately realized that the tones and terms were not the most appropriate. At that point the presenter tried to divert her speech: “Now, said like that… It's not nice.”

The clarification, however, did not prevent the chef from recounting the first meeting with his wife Laura Campagna: «When I grazed (courted) Laura, we were at a cooking class. I immediately saw her among the many. Damn guys, not all of my students are usually that young. I saw a young one and off I went. I tried to chase her, giving her something to drink to stun her but I didn't know that she was a teetotaler.”