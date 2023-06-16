On this occasion, we present two external applications that will allow you write messages with beautiful letters and in colors vibrant in WhatsApp. Follow the steps below to get the most out of these tools on your mobile device.

Although WhatsApp does not offer a native feature to write messages with pretty fonts and colors, there are third-party apps like Stylish Text and BlueWords that give you that ability.

Next, we explain how to use these apps to add a special touch to your WhatsApp conversations:

stylish text

Download and install the Stylish Text app from the Google Play Store (for Android devices) or from the App Store (for iOS devices). Open the Stylish Text app from your app drawer. Inside the app, you will find a list of styles that you can use. In the upper center, you will see a space where you can write the message you want to send. Once you have finished writing, select the option from the list that has the letters in blue. On the right side of the screen, you will find three options, one of them is “WhatsApp”. Click on that option. The app will automatically redirect you to WhatsApp. Select the chat in which you want to send your message.

Send your message and enjoy the letters in vibrant colors on WhatsApp!

bluewords

Download and install the BlueWords app on your device (available for both Android and iOS). Open the BlueWords app from your app drawer. In the app’s interface, you will find different customization options for your message, including styles and colors. Write the message you want to send and customize it using the available options. Once you have finished editing your message, select the option to share or send via WhatsApp. The app will take you directly to WhatsApp. Choose the chat you want to send the message to. Send your message and surprise your contacts with letters in bright colors!

Whether you use Stylish Text or BlueWords, these apps will let you add a creative and colorful touch to your WhatsApp messages.

Remember that both services are available for both Android and iOS devices, which means that you can enjoy these functions regardless of the operating system of your smartphone.

Express your style and personality through vibrant messages on WhatsApp and turn your conversations into something unique and fun!