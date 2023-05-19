New mourning in San Valentino Torio, for the last heartbreaking farewell to little Mourad Boulila, the child who died 2 days after the accident

Yesterday afternoon, Thursday 18 May, the child’s funeral was celebrated Mourad Boulila, the 8-year-old boy who died following the serious accident. He is the last to have lost his life, after his 14-year-old sister Jemila and 16-year-old boyfriend Rosario Langella.

There are so many people who have chosen to be present in church, even to show nearness to his family members, affected by two heartbreaking deaths, a few days of distance.

To officiate the rite, in addition to the parish priest Don Alessandro Cirillo and with him, also the Bishop Archbishop Judge Judgewho in his homily, wanted to say words of affection for his family.

Little Mourad sadly passed away last year Wednesday 17 May, while he was hospitalized at the Ruggi hospital. The condition of him had appeared a lot serious and a few hours after Sister Jemila’s funeral, she breathed her last.

After the process to certify his death celebrate, his family members gave their consent to organ donation. The white coffin in the church was covered by a big pillow of roses.

The whole community was present in the church. Also, at the exit of the white coffin, they chose to make gods fly in the air white and light blue balloons. In a big bannerhis friends did write: “You are three unbeatable angels, and you are the smallest give strength to us and you!”

The accident in which little Mourad Boulila died

The events took place around 19 on Sunday 14 May. Precisely along the A30 motorway, in the area of San Severino market. Jemila with her family lived in the municipality of San Valentino Torio, while her boyfriend Rosario lived in Pagani.

From what emerged both were on board the Toyota Yariswith her parents. Driving was the father who, for reasons still to be clarified by the police, lost control of his vehicle.

After colliding with the guard rails, they overturned. Jemila was thrown out of the vehicle and sadly she is dead on the spot. Rosario however, a few hours after his hospitalization, his little brother after 2 days of agony. The only one who has not suffered serious consequences is the father of the 14-year-old. The mother, on the other hand, is in the hospital, still in serious conditions.