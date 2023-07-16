BRUSSELS. Finalize agreement with Tunisia for a new chapter in bilateral relations, with the migration issue taking center stage in the mission that the President of the European Commission carried out today, Ursula von der Leyen and the heads of government of Italy and the Netherlands, Giorgia Meloni and Mark Rutte. A visit that followed last month’s, which laid the foundations for a Memorandum of Understanding between the parties, however still to be implemented in practice, and which is part of a wide-ranging cooperation process.

Five areas are at the heart of this collaboration sketched so far: macroeconomic stability, trade and investment, transition to green energy, people-to-people contacts and migration. And it is precisely on this point that the three leaders will particularly insist in their visit to Tunis. An agreement that allows for stopping departures to Europe would serve as a useful basis for replicating it with other key African countries, such as Egypt and Morocco, so as to reduce migratory pressure on the EU’s external borders, including Italy’s.



However, today’s mission risks not being a victory. The dissolution of Parliament, the arrest of opponents, the trials of journalists make Saied a difficult interlocutor to count among the examples of those values ​​that are being heralded in Brussels. But today’s EU needs Tunisian energy (gas, but also interconnections to energy plants from renewable sources) and progress on immigration, a dossier that continues to divide the states of the Union. At the moment the so-called “external dimension” of the migration issue, i.e. agreements with countries of origin and transit to block departures, remains the only real glue between the Twenty-seven. This is why implementing the EU-Tunisia protocol is so important for Von der Leyen, Meloni and Rutte