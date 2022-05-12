Mexico.- Controversies continue surrounding Christian Nodal and BelindaDespite the fact that the singer has focused on continuing his musical tour of Latin America and the singer promotes his new series for Netflix, “Welcome to Eden”, the scandal does not stop.

It has recently gone viral in a video on TikTok in which Nodal takes a sign from his audience that allegedly read: “Beli, give me back the ring” and has given a lot to talk about, since said accessory was an important topic of conversation during their separation.

It was at the beginning of August 2020 when Christian Nodal gave Belinda her engagement ring, causing quite a ruckus. The very special piece has a value of between two and three million dollars and, so far, it is unknown what has happened to it.

It was for this reason that the video immediately gave a lot to talk about on social networks. In this you can see Nodal taking a poster and making a comment to the person who wears it, however, it is not possible to notice what is written, according to Internet users, the request to have her engagement ring back.

It should be noted that It has not been confirmed that the poster has said message written, so it is unknown if it is reality or a simple Internet rumor. Despite this, many refer to the subject and open debate on social networks, some claim that Belinda should keep the ring and others who should return it.

Christian Nodal and Belinda ended their relationship in February of this year, after more than a year together and promising eternal love. Although the couple was one of the favorites of the entertainment world, their relationship did not go as far as everyone expected and they ended too soon.

