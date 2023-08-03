The calendar says summer, but the intensity of Madrid and Barcelona in the matches broadcast by the Champions Tour of Movistar It is typical of April. The preseasons to train homegrown players and test systems have become extinct like the substantial summer tournaments. Now that the Americans have discovered the glamor of the ball, they have set up their Champions League in August. I don’t want to be nostalgic, you start by missing the Columbian Trophy and you end up wearing a Valley of the Fallen T-shirt like any other Blonde Nancy.

Boskov’s “football is football” is today more football is money than ever. To welcome Jordan Henderson to the Saudi league, they have made a black and white video of him. There was no artistic intention, they tried to hide the rainbow bracelet that the Liverpool man wore to support the LGTB collective. It is hard for his followers to understand why their captain now joins so many idols with feet of gold and morality made of clay who yesterday demonstrated against homophobia and today whiten with the same enthusiasm a regime that punishes homosexuality with death.

If before, petrodollars bought a golden retirement for those who wanted to retire as mouseheads, now the sheikhs sign players in the prime of their career who renounce competitiveness and love for any color other than the rial. Saudi Arabia does not want annoying headlines about its contempt for human rights and nothing has more capacity to divert attention than buying a Mané, a Benzema or a Spanish Super Cup.

What will definitively settle Messi’s superiority over Cristiano Ronaldo is not dictated by the Ballon d’Ors, but by the Argentine choosing to end his career in a country where women have the same rights as men.

