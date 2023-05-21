Give me back my wife: plot, cast, how many episodes and streaming of the TV movie

Tonight, Sunday 21 May 2023, at 21.25 on Canale 5, Give me back my wife, a 2021 TV miniseries, created by Alessandro Genovesi, Giovanni Bognetti, starring Fabio De Luigi and Anita Caprioli. Mediaset will broadcast it in a single episode. This is the Italian adaptation of the British miniseries I Want My Wife Back created by Mark Bussell and Justin Sbresni and aired in 2016 on the BBC. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

The romantic comedy follows actor and comedian Fabio De Luigi as Giovanni and Anita Caprioli as his wife Chiara, who have been married for many years now. Their relationship is worn out but it seems that only she notices it, while Giovanni is convinced that everything is going well. Chiara decides to leave him with a letter, which she writes and rewrites but which she then decides to throw in the trash; she packs her bags and moves away from home. Giovanni, unaware of everything about her, is preparing a surprise party for her 40th birthday. While waiting for the birthday girl, the letter is found by chance inside the basket. Poor Giovanni thus learns his wife’s intentions and feeling alone and abandoned, he begins to think about what has gone wrong in his life, but above all about how to get his wife back.

Diego Abatantuono and Carla Signoris also star in the miniseries with the roles of Chiara’s parents: Renato, very close to his son-in-law Giovanni, for whom he almost has a real obsession, and Rossana, a sweet, witty and sometimes cynical woman, who tolerates with grace and practical sense her husband’s emotional turmoil. Alessandro Betti is Antonio, close friend and office manager of Giovanni, a cheater and liar who often uses him as an excuse for his “escapades”, while Diana Del Bufalo is Lucia, Chiara’s younger sister, a nice and insecure pastry chef.

Give me back my wife: the cast

We have seen the plot of Give me back my wife, but what is the cast of the film broadcast on Canale 5? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Fabio De Luigi: John

Anita Caprioli: Chiara

Diego Abatantuono: Renato

Carla Signoris: Rossana

Alessandro BettiAntonio

Diana Del BufaloLucia

How many bets

But how many episodes are scheduled for Give me back my wife on Canale 5? Originally the miniseries was broadcast by Sky in two episodes, but on Canale 5 it will be broadcast in a single evening. The airing is scheduled from 21.25 to 00.45. The total duration, including commercial breaks, will therefore be approximately 3 hours and 15 minutes.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Give me back my wife on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Sunday 21 May 2023 – at 9.25 pm on Canale 5. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow the comedy in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to see and review the various programs Mediaset from PCs, tablets and smartphones.