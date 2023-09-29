The day before yesterday it premiered Square, the new afternoon magazine on La 1, presented by Jordi González. And how was the plaza? Crowd. Sorry, I couldn’t avoid the authority that comes with quoting The Pencil Sharpener Duo. Now comes the truth: it wasn’t crowded Square at its premiere. Just over half a million viewers gave it third place among its rivals, and it premiered with the first interview with Terelu, a collaborator on the program, after the death of María Teresa Campos.

And now Sonsoles he continues to win the game, although he does so below the Antena 3 average (13.6%); TardeAR has already fallen below double digits (although it is still above the average for Telecinco, the lost network, which is now below 9%); and Square… well, we will have to wait, but it has not provided very different data than The wild cardthe program it came to replace, as if that were the floor of people who don’t leave La 1 all day.

In this small trench that is afternoon television, the particularity of these three programs is precisely that they are not particular. Many of their collaborators could be interchangeable (and, in fact, some have been), their themes too, their tone, more of the same… They are wild card programs, the meme of the three Spidermen pointing at each other, with little more charisma beyond what your presenters print.

Those who know how to make a difference will endure, and that cannot be achieved by an augmented reality set, nor by the signing of an influencer. Yeah Save me It remained on the air for 14 years because it had something left over that none of these programs have: personality. Trusting everything to the presenters and collaborators is not going to fill any seats.

You can follow EL PAÍS Television on x or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Receive the television newsletter All the news from channels and platforms, with interviews, news and analysis, in addition to the recommendations and criticisms of our journalists See also In Crimea, two people were injured when a car fell off a cliff into the sea SIGN UP