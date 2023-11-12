“Country”: rallies were held in the regions of Ukraine demanding demobilization

In a number of Ukrainian regions, rallies were held demanding demobilization. This was reported by the Strana publication.

Relatives of the mobilized – mostly women and children – took to the streets in Lvov, Odessa, Zhitomir, Khmelnitsky and Krivoy Rog. In particular, the rally participants demanded the demobilization of those who have been in the army since February 2022. In addition, the pickets asked to send the fighters on rotation and give them a rest.

Earlier, a petition was submitted to the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky to set a service limit of 18 months for the warring Ukrainians. She got the required number of votes.

Ukrainians are fleeing mobilization

Ukrainians who do not want to go to the front are trying to avoid mobilization by any means. In particular, criminal schemes organized by military registration and enlistment office employees are flourishing. For example, in early November, a group was discovered that managed to smuggle at least a hundred people abroad. The cost of the service provided by the criminals ranged from six thousand to 10 thousand dollars per person.

In another scheme, the transport of conscripts abroad was organized in ambulances. Ukrainian special services found out that for about $5,000, the draft dodger was taken to the border and left behind the checkpoint. Since the car was driving with the siren and flashing lights on, it was not stopped at checkpoints. After crossing the Ukrainian border, the draft dodger was met by another participant in the scheme, who escorted him to the territory of a neighboring state.

Cases of attacks on military registration and enlistment office employees while attempting to serve a summons have also become more frequent. Thus, at a checkpoint in the Sumy region, military personnel stopped a vehicle driven by a 44-year-old man to check documents. During the conversation with the driver, the military commissar attempted to serve the Ukrainian with a summons. The indignant man hit the military man in the face with his head and then fled the scene.

In Zhitomir, a young man beat up a military registration and enlistment office employee under similar circumstances. The fight took place in front of the beaten man’s colleagues. He was hit with punches and a knee to the head. After the incident, the guy calmly left.

The situation with mobilization in Ukraine was called critical

Military expert, director of the Museum of Air Defense Forces, retired colonel Yuri Knutov told Lenta.ru that mobilization activities in Ukraine have led the country to a critical situation, since Kiev has almost completely run out of human resources for recruitment into the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

They already have the bulk of their combat-ready male population either abroad, or at the front, or they no longer exist. Now the question is being raised about conscription, including people with disabilities, who will be recognized as of limited fitness and sent to the front Yuri Knutovmilitary expert See also Johnson in Kiev from Zelensky, surprise visit - Video

Earlier, Sergei Rakhmanin, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, said that mobilization in Ukraine would be intensified due to losses at the front. According to him, new human resources are needed to meet the current needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and form new formations. Rakhmanin did not say exactly how many people the army needs.

On November 9, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, during a meeting with military personnel of the 337th Air Assault Regiment of the 104th Guards Air Assault Division, described the Ukrainian military opposing the Russians with the phrase “the devil.” “They just tore people away, gave them a machine gun in their hand, and off they went. It is clear what the consequences are in this case,” he said, explaining the high losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.