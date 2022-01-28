Industrial repetitive processes are the lot of humans since they were brilliantly brought to the screen by Charles Chaplin in Modern Times (1936). More and more robots are being put into tasks like this, and advanced countries are offering a way out for anyone looking to put a strong arm on their payroll.

Companies like Formic realized that instead of selling their robots and software for $100,000, they could rent it for $8 an hour, close to $7 less than what you pay a human worker in the US.

This is one of the big new industrial businesses, especially for small companies that can’t afford to put that huge capital into a robot.

(Note published in issue 1258 of Dinheiro Magazine)

The post Give me a hand, robot? appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

