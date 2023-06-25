Laura Spoya’s participation in “The Great Chef: Celebrities” has unleashed a wave of praise and enthusiasm from viewers. Her cooking prowess and her charm have captivated the public and made her a favorite of the competition. In just one week, the former Miss Peru has made it clear that she has the necessary skills to become a true culinary star.

Compared to the renowned actress Karina Calmet for her order and charisma in the kitchen, she has managed to stand out even in the midst of the difficulties imposed by the program. Twitter users have spared no praise for her and have expressed their support for her by declaring her worthy of the award.

“Now give the award to my queen Laura Spoya”, “I love her”, “I already fell in love with Laura Spoya”, “I love Laura Spoya, she is like the friend that everyone wants to have”, were some comments on the social network after the participation of the model.

However, despite the applause and affection, Laura Spoya has also faced criticism for her participation due to her experience. Invited to the “Arriba mi gente” program, the ex-model defended herself against negative comments by arguing that she is not a professional cook.

As you remember, during the pandemic, she shared a program called “A la olla con Spoya” on social networks, in which she followed culinary tutorials. Although she acknowledged her lack of experience, she demonstrated her dedication and enthusiasm for cooking.

