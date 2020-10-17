The festive season has started. People also give gifts to their family and friends during Navratri, Durga Puja and Diwali. However, this time due to Corona, the mode of celebration is going to be slightly different. There are many people who are away from their friends and family members in this festive season. In such a situation, it is not possible to go personally and give a gift. That is why we are telling you about some great digital gifting options here, through which you can keep a smile on the face of your family and friends even while away.When it comes to digital gifting, the name of Echojoy comes first. Through this, you can send a digital gift card to your friends and family members on WhatsApp. In addition, you also get the option of physical gift card, which comes in a special designer box. Echojoy’s gift card can be redeemed on Amazon, Flipkart, Caratlane and other leading online and offline platforms. You can find more information about Echojoy gift card at echojoycards.com.

E-gift vouchers

GyFTR.com is also a good option for e-gift vouchers. Its gift vouchers can be redeemed with up to 150 brands. The special feature of GyFTR vouchers is that those whom you give as a gift will be able to choose their gift according to their need and preference. Clothing, accessories, food, mobile, electronics and jewelery can be shopped through vouchers. Gyftr vouchers come with a validity of up to one year.

Make Virtual House Party

Partying on the zoom is now outdated. This time you can install the video chat app Houseparty to party with your friends and family in the festive season. This app offers many entertainment in-app activities. Along with this, you can also share your screen through this app so that you and your friends or family members can enjoy the movie together.

Online subscription and membership

Given the growing craze of the OTT platform, gifting memberships is also a great option. While theaters are still closed due to Corona, the OTT platform’s free membership may be the best digital gift for anyone. Any of your friends or family members will definitely like a one-year free subscription of popular OTT platforms like Netflix or Amazon Prime. Do try it out.