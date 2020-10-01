Monica * was admitted to the Vírgen de la Asunción Safe Home in February after her father suffered a stroke. 20 days later, on March 7, there was a riot in this center, one of the most important in Guatemala and that exceeded the capacity of children and adolescents that due to space and attention it had to host. The staff of the Ministry of Social Welfare tried to control the youth protest, which denounced the mistreatment and rape that the children alleged had been subjected. Precisely months ago the Human Rights Ombudsman had reported child abuse facts. That night the riot got worse and in the early morning of March 8, International Women’s Day, more than 50 girls were locked up in a classroom, setting a fire to let them out. That did not happen immediately. The fire claimed the lives of 40 of them. Monica was saved but her level of burns was so high that, along with other of her companions, she was transferred to a hospital in Galveston, Texas, to receive specialized medical treatment.

Among the hundreds of survivors of this riot and fire in the protection center, located in San José Pinula, were nine pregnant teenagers. All of them, between the ages of 13 and 17, had arrived there in a state of pregnancy. Although the conditions for which they arrived at the state shelter are unknown – whether by abandonment, flee their homes, admitted by their parents or rescued from situations of violence – what is alarming in this case of Hogar Seguro is the lack of protection of the State of Guatemala towards children and particularly towards the safety and health of girls and adolescents.

“If here the reproductive rights of women are not fully fulfilled, less those of girls. If women in Guatemala are often not subject to the right, girls even less so. We women experience violence practically since we are born ”, says Linda Valencia,Planned Parenthood Global Program Officer for Guatemala.

According to the also doctor, studies carried out on girls under 14 who have been victims of sexual violence revealed that 80% of the perpetrators “were close relatives of them.” However, the situation is complicated when, as a result of these crimes with a tendency to go unpunished, pregnancies occur.

Guatemala is one of the countries with the highest adolescent fertility rates in Latin America. In 2016, a total of 79,626 births to girls and adolescent mothers were registered in the country, 2,504 between 10 and 14 years old and 77,122 corresponding to ages 15 to 19 years, according to figures from the Reproductive Health Observatory (OSAR).

“By law, every pregnancy in a girl under 14 is secondary to sexual violence [delito]. In the last five years, Guatemala has made progress in monitoring these pregnancies, implementing a comprehensive care route for these girls, denaturing pregnancy in girls, and linking it to the issue of crime and reporting ”, explains Mirna Montenegro, doctor and director by OSAR.

Montenegro lists poverty, machismo, the lack of comprehensive sexuality education, sexual violence, and the few opportunities for study and life plans as associated factors that contribute to the rise in child motherhood. The National Survey of Maternal and Child Health 2014-2015 (an OSAR meter) indicates that the risk of becoming pregnant – not necessarily as a result of rape – is seven times higher in adolescents who do not have access to education and is multiplied by three in adolescents from the most important places. poor.

“Now there is greater recognition of the cases, we have had complaints from auxiliary mayors, family members, teachers. The comprehensive care route began, but many times the girl is rescued and taken to a safe shelter instead of the aggressor being the one who must leave the house or arrest him, ”says Montenegro, who adds that“ the social protection system It is not efficient towards these girls, pregnancy and motherhood are forced ”.

Possible consequences of the internal armed conflict

For Paula Barrios, lawyer and founder of Women Transforming the WorldIn Guatemala, sexual violence against girls, adolescents and women is one of the legacies of the internal armed conflict (1960-1996).

“There is institutionalized violence and it derives from the internal armed conflict. Since then, the interest of governments has always been to keep silent. That we do not know the history of what really happened, we do not know the massacres or sexual violence that was committed against women as a weapon of war. This has not been part of the plans and policies of the State to move towards a lasting peace ”, he says.

Valencia, who lived through part of this historical period, recalls that during the civil war “girls and women were left in the middle of a conflict where both sides, both the army and the guerrillas, took them as spoils of war. They came to a town and what they did was rape the women. After that, the sequels remain. There remains a society that saw the horrors of war ”.

When the peace was signed, Guatemalan society faced other problems that added to the challenge of the post-conflict such as the growth of gangs, drug trafficking and human trafficking in Central America that only worsened the situation of women in the country and the region. according to Valencia.

With his organization Mujeres Transformando el Mundo, Barrios and his legal team have accompanied women victims of sexual violence during the armed conflict perpetrated by the army, including the Sepur Zarco case for acts of sexual slavery committed against Q’eqchi women. Even today, it continues to provide support to indigenous communities with higher records of gender violations in departments such as Escuintla, Chiquimula, Guatemala City and Quiché, among others.

“In the cases we have dealt with of sexual violence, we have seen, especially in girls and adolescents, that there is a systematic pattern of rape. It is not just an isolated one, but it seems that among men there is an agreement that a girl is rape and they abuse more ”, she explained.

One of the issues that worries Barrios the most has been the hiring of ex-military personnel to provide security in state shelters, such as Hogar Seguro Virgen de la Asunción, and that despite the accusations of child abuse, the culture of violence against women is repeated. young people and impunity persists.

Her colleague Jennifer Bravo believes that the lack of interest and help from the state subjects girls to a “cycle” in which when they become pregnant at an early age – it is the result of a rape or a consensual relationship – they have few options. In the country, abortion is prohibited unless it is proven that the mother’s life is in danger, but few adolescents have the possibility of accessing these verification mechanisms. More must give birth and, finding themselves with limited resources to care for the baby, sometimes they resort to abandoning him / her in state shelters, thus repeating stories. “It is necessary to create a mechanism for the protection of children that includes reparation for girl victims and reconstruction of their life projects,” says Bravo.

Although there are sexual orientation and reproductive health programs of civil society and private institutions that reach rural areas, civil organizations advocate for greater support from the State both for the reduction of gender violence and the registration of violations, as well as for monitoring of crimes. “We cannot normalize nine and ten-year-old girls to be mothers,” Barrios says.

The Government of Guatemala invests 1% of its Gross Domestic Product in reproductive health, which comes from the 15% tax on alcoholic beverages and that, in the opinion of OSAR, that number should rise to 4%.

Monica * is a fictitious name to preserve the minor’s privacy.