The local deputy Juana Minerva Vázquez was the great absentee in the conference that Francisco Carrasco, Morena District Liaison at Ahomeorganized with women linked to the party to publicize the advances that women have had in the era of the fourth transformation under the International Women’s Day. The event helped some to return to the party they reneged on because in the past electoral process they were not given what they wanted.

One of those cases is Angelina Valenzuelathat until mayoral candidate It was for another game that she had her debut and farewell, but she always gave her to become a councilor. And that gave him the pattern to return to Brunette. And that she has done well, she has done well, as well as the others who were there and others who, for one reason or another, could not be there.

THE ONE FOR SOON it came out graceful the legal director of the Ahome City Council, Dalvingh Iturríosin the confrontation with the Federal electricity commission after the power outage city ​​Hall and other dependencies, including the Municipal Rastro. And it is that he found the legal loophole so that the service was reconnected without the parastatal having the chance to cut off the service again, that it is not known why he did it, since the commune is up to date with the payment, in accordance with what is accredited by the Mayor Gerardo Vargas Landeros.

However, they say that Iturríos won the first round, but the fight remains to be won. THE RECTOR of the Autonomous Indigenous University of Mexico, Ignacio Flores, he has to deal with the accusations that he is deeply involved in the movement that opposes the fertilizer plant in Topolobampo following the community liaison appointments you just extended, particularly to Felipe Montano. And it is that, according to the justification, these charges are contemplated in the legal norm of the educational institution, since one of the axes is the link with the community.

Actually, they are not new. accusations against the rector of the UAIM that he is one of those who hit him against the Occidente Gas and Petrochemical megaproject (GPO), which conflicts with the position of the governor Ruben Rocha Moya and the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorwhom Montaño himself has described as a liar.

Why did Flores, if he wanted to comply with the university law, not give the appointment to someone else and not Montaño? Are there no other leaders or indigenous people?

A GIVE AND TAKE there are among the rochistas and cuenistas after the approval of the Education Law in the State of Sinaloa for the subject of the UAS. Both sides are resurrecting videos in which the objective is to expose the governor Ruben Rocha

Moya and the political leader of the Sinaloense Party, Hector Melesio Cuen Ojeda. Some say that both sides are losing because they are being portrayed as incongruous, to say the least.

Basically, some believe, the intention is to displace the PAS of the uas so that Brunette take control, but for that he is not going to give them the Law of education. Be?