Ciudad Juarez.- Animal lovers will be able to adopt this Saturday, August 31, dogs or cats that were sheltered by the Department of Ecology and are at the Municipal Pet Rescue and Adoption Center (RAMM).

The head of the department, César Díaz Gutiérrez, said there are 110 pets looking for a home; 91 dogs and 19 cats.

The event will take place outside the RAMM, located in El Chamizal Park, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

There will also be a “Walk with Paw Prints”, an event organised by the association Huellitas sin Hambre to take dogs rescued from RAMM for a walk.

“There are two events; one is the return to the Paseo con Huellitas, which is organized by an association. It is the tenants of the RAMM who are taken out for a walk and we want to take advantage of this event to organize the Crusade for Adoption,” said Díaz.

She said there are 39 dogs up for adoption, ranging from one to three years old, and a 10-year-old Chihuahua female, which was rescued two weeks ago; of the 39 dogs, 11 are male and 28 are female, as well as 51 puppies.

She indicated that all the animals that are taken in will be sterilized, vaccinated and dewormed.

“Sometimes they tell us that they look very beaten up or somewhat battered, we must not forget that they are rescued dogs,” the official explained.

The requirements to adopt a pet are to prove the place where they will have it, bring proof of address, official identification and make a connection with the animal.

She explained that during the Paseo con Huellitas event there will be pet supplies for sale.

Diaz added that 30 dogs or cats will also be sterilized.

“The only requirement is that the dog or cat must be male and that it must be brought in after eight hours of fasting,” he said.

I indicate that the intervention lasts five to seven minutes and recovery 30 to 40 minutes.

