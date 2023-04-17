Giusy Meloni, Diletta Leotta of Milan and the Champions League

Giusy Meloni he is increasingly a football star on tv. And not only that: she had recently enchanted everyone by presenting one Fondazione Milan evening (read here) and right on the Rossoneri channel (Milan TV) has been featured many times. The beautiful Roman sports journalist (born in 1999) is also a familiar face on Sportitalia And Mediaset Infinity. Beauty, charm, ability to pierce the video and competence: the comparison with the queen of Italian football is inevitable, Diletta Leotta.

And in recent days Giusy Meloni has launched a social post on the special of the Mediaset streaming channel linked to Champions League most epic matches (“Those Nights” with commentary and images retrieved from the SportMediaset archive).

And i Milan fans obviously they dream that it will be a good omen in view of this final phase of the Champions League: after eliminating the Tottenham and the victory against Napoli in the first leg (signed Bennacer, what magic Diaz-Maignan: here the report cards), there is a real feat to be accomplished at the Maradona stadium to earn the pass towards the semi-finals (and it would probably be a derby against Inter…) and look for new epic Rossoneri nights…

Sports and gossip, read also

Raffaella Fico reveals: “Balotelli? We tried again some time ago”



Raffaella Fico – Mario Balotelli (Instagram ficoraffaella – mb459)



Subscribe to the newsletter

