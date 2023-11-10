Giusy Giugliano, who hit the headlines last year for her Naples-Milan commute, now works close to home

The story of the janitor-commuter had raised many doubts Josephine “Giusy” Giuglianowhich every day would have to travel by train from Naples to Milan to reach his place of work last school year. In reality, it seems that the return trip was only made a couple of times. But today the thirty-year-old Neapolitan lives in a completely different situation: she was in fact assigned to a school of the Green Park of Caivano (Naples), near home. “I’m so happy“, his comment on social media.

Suspicions about the reliability of the stories

As reported by Fanpage.it the testimonies of the students and teachers of the high school where she worked cast some shadow on the school worker’s story. “We haven’t seen her for about a year“, they said. “She worked for a month and then she called in sick”, added another.

The day after the episode Giugliano she had admitted that “due to all these trips I got sick because I have suffered from lung problems since I was a child”.

Read also: The commuters’ battle arrives on change.org: the petition against the FS

Giusy’s story, the happy ending

Her commute, which would have occupied her for at least one round trip traveling nine hours a day, had a happy fate: the commuter janitor obtained a temporary assignment in an institute in a few kilometers from homeuntil the October 31, 2024.

Read also: The fluffy case of the Naples janitor hides an inconvenient truth. Comment

Subscribe to the newsletter

