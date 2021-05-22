With the leadership at stake and the recognition of being the best team of 2021. With these credentials ElPozo faces today the postponed match of matchday 29 against Barça, a team from which Giustozzi’s men score five points in the table and which today they can deal a serious blow.

The two teams arrive in high spirits. The Catalans because of their last five games they have drawn one and have won the other four, and ElPozo because it comes out strengthened from a derby with Jimbee in which it provided stellar moments.

Murcians have been training normally and, although the match against Jimbee Cartagena left some hits, such as Espíndola, who has stayed in Murcia and his position on the list is occupied by Antonio Navarro. Felipe Valerio, essential for Giustozzi, who already rested on Wednesday against Jimbee and will take the field today.

The Argentine coach was categorical in the press conference prior to the clash this afternoon. “It is not worth remembering whether we play, more or less, with less or more rest, we have three finals left and we have to give it our all.” He also acknowledged that “winning a derby helps you a lot. The player is eager, it is easier to motivate him and he makes us face the Barça game in the best possible way.

The team led by Andreu Plaza will try to add a victory that will allow them to be in fourth place in the table and depend on themselves in the last two days to achieve the home court factor in the quarterfinals. Barça will have the casualties of Sergio Lozano and Miquel Freixas.