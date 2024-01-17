Williams is getting younger

The beginning of the second half of January saw several announcements coming from the Academies of two teams: if Mercedes has in fact welcomed Doriane Pin, with the Frenchwoman who will participate in this year's F1 Academy at the wheel of Prema, also there Williams Driver Academy welcomed another girl into its youth sector, with the latter joining the Grove team together with another driver of French nationality, but of clear Italian origins.

The promise from the Rising Sun

It's Japanese Sara Matsui. Very young, just 13 years old. Williams opened the doors of its Academy to her after the excellent results obtained in her homeland with karting, having reached the final of the Girls on Track Rising Stars in 2022. In addition to having impressed in several classes, again in Japan, Matsui increased her his potential after attending the HONDA Racing School. With the entry into Williams, Matsui will race in the series OKJ with Kart Republicalso disputing the Champions of the Future Academy 2024, category supported by the F1 Academy: “It is an honor to be part of the Williams Racing Driver Academy and I am grateful for the opportunity to work with such a historic team – he has declared – I'm looking forward to building my experience in Europe and can't wait for the season to begin!”

The French talent

More 'older', and obviously so to speak, Alessandro Giusti, born and raised in France despite being of Italian origins. The 17 years old he particularly stood out last year in the European Regional Formula, with three victories and 6th place in the general classification in a category later won by Andrea Kimi Antonelli. After various successes in national and world karting competitions, Giusti made his debut with single-seaters in F4 Frenchbecoming champion in 2022 after a previous experience in 2021. Williams has already announced Giusti's participation in the championship European Regional Formula also for 2024 with the team ART Grand Prix: “I am very excited to join the Williams Racing Driver Academy – commented – It's really special to join such a prestigious Formula 1 team. I can't wait to start this journey and work closely with the team on my development.”

The 'welcome' of the team

To welcome the two young talents in Grove came the comment of Sven SmeetsWilliams Sports Director: “We are delighted to announce Alessandro and Sara as new members of the Williams Racing Driver Academy – he has declared – Alessandro has demonstrated great skills behind the wheel both in French F4 and last year in FRECA, with impressive performances in qualifying and the race. Sara is one of karting's rising stars, achieving promising results in her home country of Japan and being a finalist in the 2022 Girls on Track Rising Stars. We look forward to supporting their development as they race in 2024 and beyond”.