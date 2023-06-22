Giussy Farina: Paolo Rossi? Agnelli also gave me 1 billion in black

The former president of Milan Giuseppe Farina, known as Giussy, will turn 90 on 25 July.



His football history is 12 stages long: “Let me think… Milan, Padua, Vicenza, Audace, Valdagno, Legnago, Schio, Rovigo, Belluno, Rovereto, Modena, Palù”, he explains to CorSera. “I also wanted to buy Venice. And Verona, but Count Pietro Arvedi d’Emilei arrived first. In 35 years of football I would have deserved at least one Scudetto, or not?”, He says in an interview with Corriere della Sera .

Giussy Farina recalls a fight with Gianni Agnelli: «He summoned me to Turin: “I want Paolo Rossi”. I’ll give it back to him in a year, I replied. “No now”. We went to the envelopes. I valued it at 2.4 billion lire, the Avvocato at 900 million. That same year, Vicenza was relegated to Serie B. Do you understand how football works? Pablito finally returned to Juventus: «Agnelli also gave me 1 billion in black. I don’t remember how I spent it, I swear.’

