The images of his celebrations yesterday set the web on fire. And today the special fan told herself: “My daughter-in-law is a Juventus player, but we don’t argue. I would like to come to the derby and meet Zanetti”

She is 86 years old, has lived in Turin for 70, is originally from San Severo, in the province of Foggia, and above all she is… super Inter. Her name is Giuseppina and her images of her while she exults wildly over yesterday’s victory of Inzaghi’s team against Lazio at the San Siro are depopulating on the web. She has quickly become the granny that all Nerazzurri fans would like to have. “I’m 86 years old – he told Marco Barzaghi’s Youtube channel -, but I’ve been a fan of Inter for 87 years, or since I was in my mum’s belly, she’s also an Inter fan. Yesterday was a good day, but at the beginning what nerves when Lazio scored. Luckily we won”. See also The latest acts of violence in Argentine football: a problem with no solution in sight

Champions League dream — Mrs. Giuseppina went to the stadium with her nephew and raised a family that was all Inter supporters, apart from my daughter-in-law. “She is a Juventus player, but we don’t argue”, she added, smiling. The grandmother said that yesterday at San Siro she had brought “a sign in which I asked Barella to give me the shirt and that the club manager Ferri fulfilled her dream by showing the sign to Nicolò”. Now you have the Sardinian midfielder’s worn shirt at home, but you also have another wish: “I’d like to take a picture with Zanetti. If I could come to the derby against Milan and meet him, I’d be delighted.” Her wish will probably come true. “Milan and Juve – continued the lady candidly – I don’t like them and we hope to reach the Champions League final. If Inter win the Cup, it would be wonderful. Like in the year of the 2010 treble.” See also The 1-1 win for Rayados in their 1-0 loss against River Plate

Forza Inter — Giuseppina admitted “that she will support Inter until she dies”, she didn’t talk about her favorite players, but she made it clear that she didn’t particularly like Correa: “I don’t like it when Inzaghi puts him on”. Now she hopes to meet Vice President Zanetti who sent her a video message. The tale of the Interista granny moves the network.

May 1, 2023 (change May 1, 2023 | 8:46 pm)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Giuseppina #years #support #Inter #unleashed #San #Siro #nerves #Lazios #goal..