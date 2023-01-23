Giuseppe Villani is the viral pizza maker on TikTok: “I’m going back to Sanremo and I’ll take you by the throat”

Password pizza. But also social, a combination that goes well when one of the world’s wonders of cuisine manages to conquer everyone. We are talking about pizza. He knows it well Joseph Villani – pizza chef with Agerolese blood, but now permanently transplanted to Franciacorta – who has become a real phenomenon on social media. His is a great entrepreneurial story, marked by sacrifices and success. Last year he was at the Italian Song Festival, where will return again this year to Casa Sanremo as an official pizza maker. This is another recognition, given the importance of the stage and the great visibility already achieved in the previous edition.

But Villani also has a great relationship with social networks, which have always been his greatest passion. A virtual place to express all his art and his skill. Her videos are doing very well on Tik-Tok, where since her landing she has received a new number of views and remarkable likes. The young award-winning pizza chef is also bringing all the great successes related to the world of pizza to social networks. Mouth-watering videos and likes.

