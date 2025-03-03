The world is always more technological. Robotics already replaces our hands and now, entering the field of generative artificial intelligence, we could attend a risk of substitution of our brains.

With artificial intelligence -which will surely be of great help in all … The fields-, to maintain control over machines, humans must not only cover the concrete and potential risks of their misuse, we must also increase our critical, cognitive and intuition capacity. The most fertile territory to achieve this last goal is philosophy.

Philosophy is a form of rational research, it tends to be systematic and critically analyze its own methods and assumptions. Philosophy has no borders and conditioning, it is an infinite area of ​​freedom where the mind can generate its free thoughts.

Philosophizing helps to meet again, investigate in our deepest being and serves to identify values ​​and purposes. Philosophizing has an impact on our real life because it is a way to combine it with the meaning of our existence.

Artificial intelligence is a great advance for humanity only if human beings keep their critical, thought and vision abilities alive.

We never have to forget that everything we have achieved in terms of discovery, such as artificial intelligence, we owe it to intelligences and the brains of human beings.

Artificial intelligence must be a mere instrument that being portentous must increase and improve our abilities and not replace them to our free will. We reach critical thinking: the art of rational reasoning.

Critical thinking is the ability to analyze information in a logical, objective and rational way. It is based on some fundamental principles:

1. Information analysis: Do not accept the information without evaluating its sources and content.

2. Use of logic: Avoid reasoning errors and argumentative fallacies.

3. Alternative evaluation: Consider multiple points of view before drawing conclusions.

4. Doubts and questions: question the statements and seek evidence to support them.

A good critical thinker is able to distinguish between opinions and facts, avoiding manipulation and prejudices.

The link between philosophy and critical thinking is very narrow. Philosophy develops critical thinking because it teaches us to examine ideas and concepts rigorously. Socrates, with his Socratic method, is one of the clearest examples: he asked his interlocutors questions to help them discover inconsistencies and improve their reasoning.

Today, critical thinking is essential in many areas:

• Science: To evaluate hypotheses and data.

• Policy: to analyze speeches and decisions.

• Education: for the development of autonomous learning.

• Artificial technology and intelligence: for the ethical and logical control of innovations.

In a world full of information (and misinformation), critical thinking is a fundamental tool to navigate the complexity of reality.

After talking about the importance of philosophy and critical thought, I now want to introduce another key factor that, together with the first two, determines the strength of the human being: intuition.

Humans have three extraordinary tools that allow us to understand and interact with reality: philosophy, critical thinking and intuition. These elements, if used in harmony, represent the true strength of our existence, allowing us to explore the world, question our certainties and capture deep truths beyond immediate logic.

Philosophy: the search for meaning

From Socrates to Nietzsche, from Descartes to Heidegger, philosophy has opened paths of reflection that have deeply influenced science, politics, ethics and art.

Critical thinking: The ability to discern

It is the basis of intellectual freedom and democracy.

Intuition: immediate knowledge

Together with rationality, intuition plays a fundamental role in understanding reality. We are often “knowing” something without being able to explain how: a creative solution, a sudden decision, a feeling that turns out to be correct. Intuition is a form of knowledge that develops through experience, the unconscious and a deep connection with our being. It is not irrationality, but a subtle intelligence, capable of capturing what logic does not yet capture.

Jung affirmed that “the most important part of the unconscious is not born from individual personal experiences, but from the remote past of human existence: collective unconscious.”

Personally I think that the human being has three sources of knowledge and information, an easily available and two others of access more difficult because they presuppose a high sensitivity and a particular capacity for energy connection with himself and the unconscious that we could identify with the “collective unconscious” of which Jung speaks.

The first source, the most available, is the personal experience to which the indirect experience of the people with whom we relate mostly.

The second, which is more difficult to access, is the source of information and ancestral knowledge that is in our DNA.

The third source, the least tangible, is universal knowledge.

The strength of the human being is in the balance between the three elements: philosophy, critical thinking and intuition.

A truly conscious and powerful human being is one who can integrate it. Philosophy gives him a broad vision, critical thinking allows him to avoid falling into the traps of deception and intuition guides him towards unexplored territories.

Today more than ever, in a complex world often confusing, rediscovering the power of these tools means recovering humanity itself.

Philosophy, critical thinking and intuition are really our greatest tools and help us find harmony. The word harmony is so resounding that it contains everything.

Harmony, great Pythagorean intuition must be understood in an ethical, mathematical and musical sense: “Pythagoras taught music and understood the connection between music, mathematics and geometry!” It is no coincidence that music, mathematics and geometry are universal languages.

Getting harmony is the most difficult but also the most important thing to have a full and satisfactory life. In the human being, only an internal harmony creates the conditions to also have it with everything that surrounds us, people and nature.

Interior harmony: balance between mind, body and spirit

The human being is formed by different dimensions, all interconnected: the mind, the body and the spirit. When these parts are in conflict, we feel fragmented, restless, disconnected. When we manage to create a harmonious dialogue between them, we experience a feeling of peace, clarity and fullness.

• The mind needs clarity, critical thinking but also openness and creativity.

• The body requires respect, care and listening to be a means of expression and not a limit.

• The spirit thrives thanks to meaning, deep connection and consciousness.

When these three dimensions align, an inner harmony is born that is reflected in the way we interact with the world.

Of inner harmony to harmony with others

If there is conflict and disorder within us, we tend to project this confusion towards others. Relationships become difficult, full of tension or misunderstandings. On the contrary, those who have found their own balance are more capable of listening, understanding and respecting others. Interior harmony does not mean avoiding conflicts, but to face them wisely and without being overwhelmed by negative emotions.

Harmony with nature: rediscover the connection with everything

Man is not separated from nature, but is an integral part of it. However, modern society often leads us to live disconnected from the environment, exploiting it without respect. Only those who have reached an inner balance can recognize the beauty and sacredness of nature, treating it not as a resource to consume, but as an organism with which to live in harmony.

Harmony is an awareness trip

Harmony is not a state that is achieved once and for all, but a continuous process of listening and transformation. The more we cultivate peace within ourselves, the more we can spread it throughout the world. Ultimately, global change always begins with internal change.