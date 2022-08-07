Giuseppe Rossi operate the time machine and go back to when he was one of the best European talents. Today he is 35 years old and he is released, just over ten years ago everyone wanted him. Rogue nostalgia. The forward traces his best season in an interview with AM: “It was the one at Villarreal 2010/11. That year I exploded playing continuously and scoring 32 goals between the league and the Europa League. In Spain, after Messi and Ronaldo was there. All the big names wanted me. ” Then, the thousand injuries and a career slowed down on the most beautiful.