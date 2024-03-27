They were the executive and board of directors of the Italian Federation of general practitioners have been completely renewed (Fimmg) Venice, who will remain in office for the four-year period 2024-2027. The newly elected provincial secretary is Giuseppe Palmisanoa 51 year old family doctor who is part of the integrated group medicine Altinum of Quarto d'Altino. “The generational change – underlines the outgoing secretary Maurizio Scassola, at the helm of Fimmg Venice since 2019 – it was necessary: ​​we strongly wanted to accelerate the change. For this reason, as a responsible and supportive team, we have decided to call early elections. However, we all make ourselves available to the new management.”

The outgoing Council leaves behind a union in good health with 280 members, one of the highest unionization rates, a solid financial situation and impeccable accounting, we read in a note. “For general medicine – continues Scassola – this is a very delicate moment both at a regional and national level. Those who arrive after us will have difficult tasks to face: first of all a real, serious, effective reorganization of territorial assistance and of the doctors' offices family, with the strengthening of the study staff to provide answers to the real needs of the citizens. The arrival of the community houses and the challenges posed by the new national collective agreement will have to be points to be explored analytically, to offer specific answers to a Veneto territory diversified from a demographic and geographical point of view. The cohesion of general practitioners will be fundamental”, warns Scassola who remains head of the regional secretariat of Fimmg Veneto, also accompanying the regional council towards generational change.

“I am honored by the trust that has been placed in me – states the new secretary Giuseppe Palmisano – ready to put myself at the service of the entire category of general practitioners. We are a group of very motivated colleagues eager to share our skills in different fields of industrial action. First of all, I would like to thank Doctor Maurizio Scassola and all the colleagues of the previous Council for the work carried out with passion and dedication over all these years. I hope for a spirit of sharing and collegiality, which are fundamental to face the challenges, even the most arduous ones , starting from the relaunch of the National Health Service in all its facets. We are committed to improving the doctor's quality of life and professionalism, a necessary condition in order to guarantee the quality and safety of care for patients; to lighten the disheartening bureaucratic burden that suffocates and weighs down our daily work; to support young doctors and colleagues, particularly in parenting. The final wish – he concludes – is that of a rediscovered alliance between family doctors and local communities, in defense of public health in order to guarantee everyone the constitutional right to treatment”.