Giuseppe Mannoni had been fighting between life and death since the night of the brawl in a well-known nightclub: he died on September 3rd

A fight between friends turned into a tragedy in Baja Sardinia. Joseph Mannoni, a 28 year old young man originally from Thiesi, lost his life on Tuesday 3 September. The brawl, which occurred on the night of 27 August in a parking lot near the well-known club Phi Beach, had fatal consequences. The young man was unable to recover from emergency surgery for a cerebral hematoma.

Mannoni, admitted to the intensive care unit of the San Francesco hospital in Nuoro, had been in a pharmacological coma since the day of his surgery. Despite the doctors’ efforts, his body could not cope. His parents, in a gesture of extraordinary generosity, authorized the organ donation, transforming the pain of loss into an act of hope for other lives.

The fight and the hospitalization

The dynamics of the fight are still under investigation by the police. According to initial findings, Giuseppe was pushed or hit at the height of an argument between friends. A gesture that, in an instant, changed everything: the young he fell, hitting his head violently. Immediately rescued by an ambulance and transported to the Emergency Room in Olbia, the doctors had decided to keep him under observation. Mannoni had left the hospital, only to worsen the following day at his home in Thiesi. Only then was he transferred to the hospital in Ozieri, where he was diagnosed with extensive cerebral hematoma which made it necessary to urgently transfer him to Nuoro.

With the death Mannoni, the Carabinieri investigation could take an even more serious turn for the friend involved in the fight. The accusation of unintentional homicide it is now a concrete possibility, while investigations continue to shed full light on the events of that night.

The news of Giuseppe’s loss has deeply shaken the community of Thiesi. The mayor of Thiesi, Gianfranco Solothurnexpressed his grief, recalling the family bond with the deceased young man.

“This news has left a great sadness throughout the country. He was the son of my first cousin. We were all hoping for a different outcome.”

Memories of Giuseppe are intertwined in a web of affection and nostalgia, as evidenced by the many posts of condolence and disbelief published on social media. A friend on Facebook: