Although everyone was happy for Giuseppe Garibaldi's return, some participants declared themselves against his return to Big Brother.

During the last episode of Big Brother, Giuseppe Garibaldi he returned home after another episode relating to his recent health problems. Garibaldi's return certainly did not go unnoticed, after his renewed reinstatement in the Cinecittà House. The Calabrian janitor explained to the competitors and the public the reasons for his illness and subsequent hospitalization. There had been many rumors and hypotheses about what had made him feel bad in recent weeks, several times

Just a week after his previous releaseGiuseppe Garibaldi returned to the apartment of Big Brother. Alfonso Signorini presented him with a gag that was also not very credible, making use of artificial intelligence to construct an ad hoc skit for the return of the young school collaborator. He announced the host during the long-awaited evening for the Garibaldi's return:

Giuseppe Garibaldi is not the one you know. He is not a janitor, but a very different person, a real mole inside Big Brother.

Just as Giuseppe Garibaldi entered the House, a video was shown in which Garibaldi pretended to be some sort of genius. After this short scene, the friendly Calabrian returned to the house and explained the situation cause of his discomfort. Obviously, after a moment of waiting and shock on the part of the other participants, he was welcomed by warm hugs from everyone.

Giuseppe Garibaldi, regarding what happened outside the House in these days full of commitments and check your healthhe later said:

They gave me a full check-up. Not even Ferrari does it. An intense week, but I'm healthy as a fish. Just a little stress due to the fact that I get emotional very easily.

The Calabrian participant had problems after the trip outside the house of Big Brother. The whole environment was cheered by the hoped-for return. Giuseppe Garibaldi then concluded:

I hope it's the last time. I hope that saying 'everything comes in threes' doesn't apply to me.

Although the environment was positive for the happy event, after the episode, Rosy Chin, Anita Olivieri and Marco Maddaloni declared themselves against his returnmainly because they were worried about his health.