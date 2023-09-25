The worker was working in a house in Patti, in the province of Messina. He suddenly fell from scaffolding and was impaled on a stake

Unfortunately for him there was nothing left to do. Giuseppe Milici loses his life at work in Patti, while working on the renovation of a house in the city in the province of Messina, in Sicily. The worker is fell from scaffolding and ended up impaled on a stake. Attempts, even by colleagues, to save his life were to no avail. This is yet another death of a worker in the workplace.

His name was Giuseppe Milici the 56-year-old construction worker who lost his life while carrying out work on the facade of a house between the Agliastri and Mustazzo districts in Patti, in the province of Messina, Sicily.

The man is fell from scaffolding placed about one and a half meters high. As he fell, he ended up impaled on an iron stake. Unfortunately, the construction worker died instantly. Attempts to rescue him and save his life were to no avail.

There Patti’s Prosecutor’s Office has already opened an investigation into his case and the Carabinieri are investigating, also interviewing any witnesses to understand what could have happened to the 56-year-old man and why he fell from that height.

Unfortunately, the construction sector is one of the most affected, together with that of Transport and Warehousing, Manufacturing Activities and Commerce, as emerged from a survey by the Vega Engineering Workplace Safety and Environment Observatory.

As of July 31st, 559 workers had died in Italy at work, in particular on construction sites in our country. In the first seven months of 2023, 430 workers lost their lives where they worked, an increase of 4.4% compared to last year. While 129 went to work.

The black jersey goes to Lombardy, with 74 white deaths. The Northern region is followed by Veneto (40), Lazio (36), Campania and Piedmont (33), Emilia Romagna (31), Puglia (29), Sicily (26), Tuscany (21), Abruzzo (16), Marche (14), Umbria and Calabria (13), Friuli Venezia Giulia (12), Trentino Alto Adige and Liguria (11), Sardinia (10), Basilicata (5) and Valle d’Aosta and Molise (1).