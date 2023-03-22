Giovanni Brusca gave the order to kill little Giuseppe Di Matteo, son of a repentant then dissolved in acid: in his replies to the investigating judge Alfredo Montalto, Matteo Messina Denaro denies having asked for the murder of the child held hostage for induce Santino Di Matteo – who became a collaborator of justice – to retract some of his revelations made to the magistrates.

Giuseppe was kidnapped at the age of 13 at the behest of the mafia boss in the stables of Villabate on November 23, 1933 and taken to various hideouts between Palermo, Trapani and Agrigento, before his atrocious fate was fulfilled. Hooded and locked in the trunk of a car, he suffered violence of all kinds during his imprisonment, which lasted over two years: on 11 January 1996 it was Giovanni Brusca – the boss of Campobello di Mazara recounted – who ordered the killing by strangulation. From that crime, Matteo Messina Denaro distanced himself.

With his testimonies, the Santino has allowed an accurate reconstruction of the planning of the Capaci massacre, in which the judge Giovanni Falcone lost his life. Today she works in a reception community for drug addicts, the unemployed, the homeless and immigrants, and denies her past: “I would do everything I did again, it was the right choice: to help ascertain the truth, to obtain justice. When the magistrates call me in the trials, I go immediately”.

Meanwhile, the mafia boss continues his treatment in prison for the colon cancer that afflicts him: taken in charge by Professor Luciano Mutti, he has completed the cycle of chemotherapy, and has begun to take other drugs. In recent days he was also transferred to the hospital in L’Aquila to have a CT scan and an electrocardiogram.