Paola Cortellesi and sexism in fairy tales, Giuseppe Cruciani's attack

Giuseppe Cruciani lashes out against Paola Cortellesi for her monologue on sexism in fairy tales: the journalist, in fact, harshly attacked the actress and director during the The mosquitothe radio show broadcast on Radio 24.

Cruciani did not digest the monologue that Paola Cortellesi gave during the inauguration of the academic year of the Luiss Guido Carli university.

The protagonist of There's still tomorrowIn fact, he had underlined how fairy tales are full of those clichés that build the collective imagination of women.

The only quality of the protagonists, in fact, is that of being beautiful, while the saving power is entrusted to men. While “Snow White was a maid for the seven dwarfs”, women are often depicted as negative characters, such as, for example, the Witch in Snow White.

“Are we sure that if Snow White had been a mussel the huntsman would have saved her anyway?” the actress and director added in an interview with The print in which he had taken up the theme again.