Giuseppe Conte, the leader of the M5s involved in a car accident
The leader of the M5s involved in a car accident. The car he was escorting Joseph Conte was involved in a road accident, caused by a rear-end collision on the A1 towards Frosinone. According to Police there were no injuries. Three cars, including the one in which the former premier was – he reports The messenger – they collided after the first had hit a heavy vehicle.
With you, after the impact, he got out of his car and would have reassured himself about the conditions of a woman in a strong state of agitation, whose car had overturned. After making sure that none of the people involved had been injured, the leader of the M5s he left for Naples.
