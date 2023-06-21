Giuseppe Conte, the leader of the M5s involved in a car accident

The leader of the M5s involved in a car accident. The car he was escorting Joseph Conte was involved in a road accident, caused by a rear-end collision on the A1 towards Frosinone. According to Police there were no injuries. Three cars, including the one in which the former premier was – he reports The messenger – they collided after the first had hit a heavy vehicle.

READ ALSO: Fire in Paris, a building collapses: several injured. Gas leak hypothesis

With you, after the impact, he got out of his car and would have reassured himself about the conditions of a woman in a strong state of agitation, whose car had overturned. After making sure that none of the people involved had been injured, the leader of the M5s he left for Naples.

Subscribe to the newsletter

