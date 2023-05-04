Giuseppe Conte from Bruno Vespa and the return of populism

“You always bite the hook, you build the barricades in the square on behalf of the bourgeoisie who create false myths of progress” sang the great Franco Battiato in “Up Patriots to arms”. Now Giuseppe Conte calls the orphans of the basic income to the square, to the barricades, especially in the south and above all in Naples where there is the highest concentration of recipients of what is a sort of exchange vote. But, as Battiato sang, the “You build barricades on behalf of the bourgeoisie”implied by the left and the barricades are instead the poor, those who believe in “false myths”, precisely in Conte. In all this, the magician, the wizard of Oz, is always him, the “people’s advocate”, the man who came out of nowhere and presented by his former pupil Minister of Justice Alfonso Bonafede to even be Prime Minister, a typically Italian story. We put up with it in the midst of the epidemic and no one can forget the highly contested Dpcm with which he imprisoned the Italians.

The People’s Advocate, of French inspiration, is a great astute and undoubtedly very clever. With the allure of the beautiful tome, it sells you anything because it has a face that has the topological property of adapting to any eventuality, even if it is called differently in Rome. He pretends to believe it and you believe it. He’s someone who can sell you the idea that in Hiroshima you could have gotten a tan and that in everything there is in the end a fund of good.

Conte has the shape of water: that is none or rather all, given that he manages to adapt perfectly to any container because he is only interested in the content that is declined only with one word: power. He is Pirandello-like one, nobody and a hundred thousand. He has the sly air of the one who knows a lot, of the smiling friend who puts his hand on your shoulder and laughs and jokes garrulously and is chatty with you but then when you greet him and start on your way, you feel a strange sensation in your behind. From his point of view, it’s great. In an Italy that believed in Vanni Marchi and the magician do Nascimento and that now believes in the seer of Trevignano who sees the Madonna, knows it can do anything and does it with grace and style, accompanied by that pochette that characterizes it as a black apostrophe about power.

Joseph Conte? Zelig, Woody Allen’s quick-change artist, gives him a mustache

Only in Italy could he sell being right-wing with the yellow-green government of Salvini-Di Maio, only in Italy could he sell being left-wing with the yellow-red government of the Five Stars – Pd, only in Italy could he sell being center with Mario Draghi. Zelig, the quick-change artist masterfully played by Woody Allen, doesn’t care about him. Conte is everything and nothing. Conte is Aristotle’s ether, Anaximander’s nothingness, Anaximenes’ emptiness; it’s a breath of wind in the May sky and you can find it everywhere. You lift a stick and there is Conte underneath, you push aside a bush and there is Conte.

So yesterday Bruno Vespa’s information strip appeared at “5 minutes”, taking the place occupied the night before by Renzi, recently a journalist, his archenemy. The theme was the M5S – Pd relationship with Vespa which, perfidiously, pointed out that Conte had technically “fucked” Schlein by stealing a place for his protégé Bonafede, elected lay member of the tax justice presidency council. It is clear that the high office was the payment of the ancient debt of gratitude. Obviously Zelig – Conte has returned to the “right” with the new government which, in order to spite the Democratic Party, has agreed to place Bonafede, who has remained without offices.

Giorgia Meloni is shrewd enough to know how to handle it, but Conte’s presence nearby, the steaming breath of the dragon, to remain in Tolkenian themes, must make her keep her guard up because the Apulian lawyer cheated in order: Salvini, Di Maio, Grillo and finally Draghi as well. It is said that Putin himself and his enemy Zelensky, if they see him, turn their backs to the wall and call the drones, Pope Francis smiles when he sees him and takes out the crucifix. Trump still affectionately remembers him as “giuseppi”, when he was a populist and sovereignist and maybe if he is elected again he will find him “the people’s advocate” once again. Conte is like a diamond: he is forever.

