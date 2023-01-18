European 2024, Conte courts Tarquinio, director of to come

A few days ago Free has revealed some interesting information: Giuseppe Conte, leader of the Five Stars, would be “courting” Marco Tarquinio, director of the newspaper of the Catholic bishops to comein view of the European 2024.

Indeed, there are some considerations to be made. Let’s start with a fact and that is that after the great victory of the Movement in 2018at the beginning of the yellow-green government, Tarquinio began writing editorial after editorial in which he supported the Movement, exactly as he is doing now.

Since things in the Vatican are always complicated, some interpreted these endorsements more from a personal point of view than from an official one. But to understand how things were we have to rewind the tape to those times and consider the position of the Vatican and in particular of Pope Francis on the Five Star Movement.

Given that in general the Oltretevere tries to maintain itself in a position of substantial dynamic neutrality, one cannot fail to forget how there was robust initial support for the Movement.

It was, as mentioned, the yellow-green phase of Beppe Grillo’s party, i.e. the “right” of the alliance with Matteo Salvini’s League. And it should also be noted that in general countries such as the USA and the UK have for decades been pursuing a policy of rapprochement with the large populist movements in vogue and the same is true for the Vatican. Phenomenon already observed at the time of Antonio Di Pietro’s Italia dei Valori. Let’s say that by doing so we try to intercept any future exploits.

The figure of Marco Tarquinio is that of a Catholic intellectual attentive to social issues. Born in Foligno, in red Umbria, Tarquinio was a scout leader and soon devoted himself to journalism, becoming a professional in Corriere dell’Umbria. In 1990 he was at the Roman editorial office of The weather and enter to come in which his entire journalistic career takes place.

It does not escape that from 2011 to 2016 he was a consultant for the Pontifical Council for Social Communications and therefore had an official role in the Vatican. Now we must instead return to the present and notice, as we have done in recent days, how since the death of Pope Benedict XVI Pope Francis has shown incredible hyperactivity, arriving in a few days to reform the Roman Vicariatemeeting politicians such as Giorgia Meloni and Gianni Alemanno, and how the community of Sant’Egidio with Monsignor Vincenzo Paglia and with the founder Andrea Riccardi has similarly moved in its defense from conservative attacks.

Likewise, the head of the very powerful CEI, that is Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, bishop of Bologna, descended directly into the political arena explicitly asking Giorgia Meloni to use the very rich European PNRR for social purposes. Request that reads like that of having a lot of attention for Caritas that

it depends precisely on the CEI itself.

So in this general picture an interest in a possible candidacy of Conte may be more in the light of the fact that the Movement is now the exact opposite of the one who won the elections in 2018 and that is yes strongly shifted to the left in defense of the basic income and of social issues.

All of this is consistent with the policy of Francis who after Ratzinger is trying to strengthen both on his left and on his right, in line with his Peronist vision of society.

