Genoa – He was not an easy man. But to a general, because such he was Giuseppe Bono, they are not asked to be easy, friends with everyone, malleable and manageable by politics; it asks to win battles.

And he fought the battles, with the tenacity and harshness of the land he came from, Calabria, and won them all. She did it sensing the future when others lived in the past, he did so by shaking off day after day, the mud of that immense swamp of public industry, where militancy is often preferred to merit.

He did so until the last day when the professionals of the conspiracy evicted him one night from that office where he had created the largest shipbuilding industry in the world, first of all sensing the routes along which the shipbuilding market would be oriented. Until a country that often rewards the inept because they trust and distrusts the best because they think, had not even recognized the honor of arms in that Fincantieri which, probably without him, would not have existed for years.

When together with Massimo PonzelliniI had proposed to him to be part of the team of Nomisma Marea crazed cell of research that would allow the country to rediscover its most important resource, precisely the sea, had launched headlong into the new adventure, with all the enthusiasm and adrenaline that his character as a man of the South knew how to release.

Just two days ago, while he was hospitalized for analysis, we spoke on the phone and he confessed to me: “You know there is nothing easy and even those who rediscover the sea risk paying heavy prices, certain of not being loved by those who hate to risk or even just undertake, but do not give up the helm ”.

In these hours I have reflected on his last words, on the nostalgia that transpired from his voice used to command and confined to a small office of his own, which he had wanted to open a few weeks after his departure from Fincantieri. And I understood his loneliness.