Micheille Soifer and Giuseppe Benignini They had a short, but high-profile relationship that ended in December 2020. Years later, each one is in different projects. Soifer returned to being a reality girl in 'This is war' and Benignini He left Peru, amid rumors of scams and even threats, to settle in the United States.

Did Giuseppe Benignini get married in the United States?

The model Giuseppe Benignini He surprised more than one with one of the latest videos posted on his personal TikTok account. The audiovisual material immortalizes his marriage with his partner and future mother of his son. “This is what it's like to get married in the US.”he wrote in the video, where he is later seen with his now wife, who wore a loose, flowered dress, with which her small belly could be seen.

In the video you could also see the nervousness of the spouses, Giuseppe Benignini and Rebecca Rocktypical of the moment, while the judge made them swear eternal love.

What happened to Giuseppe Benignini after leaving Peru?

After ending his well-known romance with Michelle Soifer, figure of 'This is war', in 2020, Benignini continued in Peru working as a model and starting businesses that ultimately were not successful. The Venezuelan citizen left Peru in 2022, after facing accusations of not paying off alleged debts that exceeded 15 thousand soles. After his stay in the Andean country, the popular 'Little Prince' returned to Venezuela, until in October 2023 he made the decision to emigrate to the United States.

What did Giuseppe Benignini say about the criticism of his marriage?

Since the young man's marriage to Rebeca Roca, an American citizen, was announced, there has been much speculation about it. There are those who claim that the model got married because of the American papers, so he did not hesitate to respond. “The reason we got married is becausemy girlfriend is pregnant. (…) bringing a child into the world is a blessing and we wanted him to be born under marriage, with earthly laws and spiritual laws, as God commands. For that reason we decided to get married and, obviously for love”, he highlighted.

Along these lines, he stressed that he has dual nationality, so he does not need papers to enter or leave the United States. “I don't need papers,neither Americans nor any other nationality. I can enter 194 countries out of the 195 in the world.If we decide to get married it is because there is love. We want our child to be born under the covenant of the blessing of being married, not to be irresponsible parents like many of those who are judging,” he added.

Will Giuseppe Benignini be a father?

Before their wedding, at the beginning of March, Giuseppe revealed that he was going to be a father for the first time, an announcement that generated great happiness in him and Rebeca. In the message that accompanied the video of his son's first ultrasound, the phrase “We will be parents” stood out.

“I know that we have a long way to go and that although at timesWe are a little lost regarding the idea of ​​being parents and Sometimes it makes us nervous about how to parent, that is learned as we go and I am more than happy to walk by your side and I thank God for allowing us to live this adventure together and for him to guide us in our lives. I love you,” Benignini’s wife wrote on her Instagram account.

