The popular ‘Little Prince’, Giuseppe Benignini, became known in the country for being the singer’s partner Michelle Soifer. However, the model wants to be recognized for his talent, so I do not hesitate to ask Gisela Valcárcel give you the opportunity to be the co-host on The Artist of the Year.

In one of the sequences of the program América Hoy, the model took to the streets to ask various questions to the viewers. In that sense, he raised questions about who should participate in The Artist of the Year.

One of the interviewees replied: “I would love to see you, because I have seen you sing, and I see that you have some succulent movements.” At the answer, Benignini was surprised.

Giuseppe did not waste the moment to tell Gisela Valcárcel the following: “You know Gisela, please, consider me and give me the opportunity to be your co-animator in The Artist of the Year.” In order to demonstrate her talent to the television presenter, I do not hesitate to model and show off in front of the camera.

Also, on his Instagram account, he spoke about it: “The first thing I want to make clear is that no one is born learned, everything in this life is learned. The second thing is that if you want to give a person a chance, just give it to him, but you can’t say that he has no talent when you haven’t seen him in action ”.

Giuseppe Benignini

Gisela Valcárcel returns with The Artist of the Year

The television host and director of GV Producciones announced on social networks that she will present a new season of The artist of the year. This will be broadcast next Saturday, April 24 at 10.00 pm

“Not long ago there was a sparkle on the track. Suddenly and without warning, life changed us. The joy became a challenge, so the idea of ​​seeing each other again fills us with enthusiasm. It is not just the voice, the dance or the music, it is a passion that unites us and makes us feel alive. That is why we are already here. We started, ”said Gisela.