When everything seems to be silent in Castel Volturno, Cristiano Giuntoli is always busy in his office. He spends up to five hours a day staring at a screen, viewing a variety of players for each position on the pitch. With the help of his collaborators and some algorithms, he draws up an order of approval and evaluation sheets in the various departments, then compares with the coach so as to be able to count on well-defined preferences and be ready when action needs to be taken .