Tiago Djalò: “Inter? I did the right thing in signing with Juventus”

“Inter? I'm happy to be here, a big club with a lot of history, I think I did well to sign with Juventus“, the words of 23 year old Portuguese defender Tiago Djalò. The former Lille player (and Milan, went to France at 19 in the Leao deal) introduces himself to the black and white world. And on his new team he explains: “I am very happy, the team is strong. We have a very strong coach and I think I can learn a lot with him. I arrived now and I feel very good, I like how the team plays and for me it is easier, I will give everything for the team.” The ligament injury is overcome: “I feel good, my knee is ok now. I'm ready and I will give everything for the team. I can play on the left, right or in the middle, it's the same”

Juventus, Tiago Djalò: “I am inspired by Thuram”. And he launches the Scudetto challenge to Inter

“Did Giunti compare me to Tomori? We're a little different, but I respect his opinion. My idol? I like to be inspired by Thuram”, explains Tiago Djalò. The Juventus defender believes in the tricolour: “We have to do a good job, we want to win, it's a difficult championship and we will have to try to play well. I think we have the quality to win the scudetto.” in Turin he joins Timothy Weah, his teammate at Lille. “He spoke to me, he told me that we have a quality team, but I already knew it. I came here because I understood Juve's project for me. Tim was important, but nothing changed after we spoke to each other”

Juventus, Tiago Djalò on Leao, Allegri and the black and white 33 shirt

On his national teammate, Rafael Leao, Djalò explains: “He is happy for me because I have known Rafa for a long time, we played together in Portugal. He does his job and I do mine, if I have to face us I will give everything to play well, he has quality but I have no problems facing any player”

The first contact with Max Allegri: “We talked, he gave me confidence, he knows me well and I know how the team plays. We will have time to learn more”, underlines Tiago Djalò. And he adds: “I spoke a lot with Danilo and Alex Sandro, the team wants to help me and I feel good.” At Juventus he will have the number 33 shirt: “At Lille I had the 3 but here Bremer had it, I only added a 3.” Next stop Juve-Empoli (before the Italian derby against Inter): “I feel good, I worked yesterday and today with the team, Allegri decides, I'm very calm”

Subscribe to the Affari WhatsApp channel!

