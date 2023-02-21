“Honestly, I’ve seen some tense faces but that’s normal, they’re almost all of them making their debut in the Champions League. They’ve played good matches in recent months, we’re confident for tonight as well. The choice of Olivera ? I don’t want to get into the coach’s choices, but this team has many starters like Olivera, Rui, Lozano, Politano, Elmas. The role of favorites doesn’t matter but it’s not fair because they are very strong, made up of guys who will make people talk in the future. We’re playing it to the end but it will be difficult.”

“I have a contract until next year but there’s no need, I have a great relationship with the president and his family. The future isn’t a problem. Praise is always nice but in football the challenges never end, it’s always the one that will have to come. So we need to look to the future and not at what has been done, rather at the very least we need to look at what has been done wrong. Eintracht? They have been very good at signing players on a free basis, they have a great sporting director. I congratulate them for some operations they have made, they have important values. An adjective for Napoli? Hungry, let’s think about this very delicate and difficult match. Let’s think about match after match because we want to dream”.