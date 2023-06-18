If it were a film, the title could be “The week of the DS”. Actors protagonists Cristiano Giuntoli and Aurelio De Laurentiis, with Juventus the spectator anything but disinterested. In the last few days, the Napoli president has sorted out the postbox Luciano Spalletti and tomorrow the new coach Rudi Garcia will be officially presented. Giuntoli, who on paper is still the sporting director of the blue club (contract expiring in 2024), was not involved in the casting of the coach and lived it all like any outside football fan. But now, after having waited for him like a fisherman on the river bank, the blue ds hopes to agree with the president De Laurentiis to arrive at an immediate and early exit with respect to the natural expiry of the contract. After “phase 1” (the communication to the president in recent months of wanting to leave Naples after 8 years) and “phase 2” (that of waiting), “phase 3” will start at the beginning of the week. Giuntoli, who was chosen by Juventus as the manager of reference to guide the reconstruction of the next 4-5 years, will come into contact with De Laurentiis again. And this time the thanks for the eight years lived together and the intentions of wanting to try a new experience should also include more practical and less sentimental concepts. A sort of economic offer to obtain the termination of the contract with Napoli by 30 June. Just in time to start the adventure with Juventus from July 1st. The Tuscan manager, architect of the Carpi miracle – led from Serie D to A – and of the historic post-Maradona Napoli scudetto, will offer De Laurentiis a series of economic waivers. Between normal arrears, prizes (for winning the Scudetto and for the Champions League path) and the salary of the last year of the contract (2023-24), 4-5 million gross could also dance. Not a figure that would make a wealthy businessman like the blue president lose sleep. But not even two lentils. Especially for those who, like De Laurentiis, have brought Napoli to the top with rationality and attention to accounts in recent years.