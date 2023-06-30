Negotiation to the bitter end: today is the deadline for depositing the contracts of the new managers. The sporting director, expected in Rimini to be awarded at the market gala, does not yet have an agreement with De Laurentiis

Fabiana Della Valle – turin

It is to the bitter end, to get to the white smoke within today. Between Cristiano Giuntoli, diesse outgoing from Naples and promised husband of Juventus, and Aurelio De Laurentiis continuous and frequent contacts have resumed after a period of cold. Even yesterday the two spoke, but the Napoli president continues to keep his manager on the ropes. The feeling is that he wants to push until the last minute to make him sweat the transition and that everything will happen in the end, but with the unpredictable ADL anything can happen. Also that he decides to keep a separate diesse at home (and in fact deprived of authority, given that he was not involved in the choice of the new coach) and now out of the project.

last day — De Laurentiis would have liked a severance pay in addition to the money Giuntoli left on the table, but the Bianconeri never wanted to open a deal. For Juve, getting free is a problem for the diesse and if they don't succeed by today, and therefore by the start of the new sports season, they won't make a drama out of it in Turin. At Continassa they have already reorganized themselves with a structure that works, with the promotion of Giovanni Manna – architect of the purchase of Weah Junior and the renewal of Adrien Rabiot – from Next Gen, who is doing well and can go on independently. Today is the deadline for depositing the contracts of the new managers of a club: if it doesn't happen, Juventus will be able to register Giuntoli during the current season by asking for a federal exemption, a road they would not like to take. Therefore, the possibility that everything will be postponed to 2024 cannot be excluded, when the diesse of Naples will be a free man.

awarded — Today, barring last-minute unforeseen events, Giuntoli is expected in Rimini for the Grand Gala to officially open the summer transfer market, organized by Master Group Sport. He will receive the "Master strokes" award for winning the Scudetto, together with director Guido Angelozzi, first classified in Serie B, and that of Catanzaro Giuseppe Magalini, winner of Group C of Lega Pro. Who knows if he will withdraw it again as manager of Napoli or as a new Juventus player. It all depends on De Laurentiis, the only one capable of turning the whole story around. If he decides to block, the president who won the championship will also have to take into account the possibility of paying the diesse for the whole of next season, the last by contract. Without neglecting the fact that Giuntoli could go to legal action for demotion. It would be an extreme solution that the manager does not want to consider at the moment. Better to be optimistic: time is short but it doesn't take much to change everything.