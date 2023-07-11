The Serbian finds his team again and meets the technical director, but the future is a puzzle and depends on the offers

Philip Cornacchia – Turin

Same companions, same coach (Allegri), old habits. And the restart of Dusan Vlahovic was also identical: from visits to J Medical to physical tests at Continassa. All the same, except Cristiano Giuntoli. Yesterday the Serbian striker met the new manager of the black and white technical area. A first contact, certainly not the last of the summer. The manager champion of Italy is a straightforward guy and loves to speak directly to his players, who end up almost always appreciating his sincerity. He will also be like this at Juventus. The Lady’s new project started under the banner of “only those who are convinced remain”. A slogan that applies to everyone: from big names to young people. None excluded. Not even Mr. 70 million Dusan Vlahovic, who yesterday began his third season at Juve – the second since the beginning – on hold due to the transfer market.

De Ligt bis? — See also Rickie Fowler continues to set records at the US Open; Juan Sebastián Muñoz made the cut Apparently everything as always. Indeed, even better than the last few months. The autographs, selfies and pleas of the fans, who flocked yesterday in hundreds in front of the J Medical: “Stay with us, don’t leave us”. A film already seen. It is the protagonists who change. No longer Matthijs de Ligt, like one summer ago. But Dusan Vlahovic, back in contact with the Juventus supporters almost two months after the last postcards with the Juventus shirt: the defeat at Empoli (May 22) and the illusory goal from Seville, in the semi-final of the Europa League (May 18) . If the end credits of the Juventus DV9 are revealed, it will be understood in the coming weeks. “New season, same passion,” Dusan said via social media. Yet the farewell of the Serbian striker remains a concrete hypothesis – exactly like that of the Dutchman was in 2022 – but today as then, the Juventus people hope that something can go wrong and that the smiles shown yesterday by the number nine can meet again in the coming months at the Allianz Stadium. More than from Vlahovic, who appeared serene and in good condition after the physical problems that compromised his championship final with Juve, will depend on Chelsea. At Stamford Bridge they are studying the lunge to anticipate Psg and Tottenham. The offers will be decisive. Never as in this historic moment, without the Champions League and in the midst of reconstruction, there are no non-transferable players at Continassa regardless. Giuntoli would prefer to monetize Zakaria (West Ham and beyond) and the other redundancies as much as possible, but he is aware that Mbappé’s stomach ache could unleash a domino effect capable of involving strikers like Osimhen, Kane and even Vlahovic. See also Leotta: "Spalletti is unique, he deserved the Scudetto more than anyone else. Euroderby? Watch out for Milan..."

The heirs — For all these reasons, the important offer – no less than 60-70 million – could arrive on Giuntoli’s desk even only at the end of the month or even in August. In any case, it would be difficult for Juve to turn away, unless they had previously made money through the farewells of redundancies and the sacrifice of Federico Chiesa, always in the sights of the Premier League: from Liverpool to Newcastle. Only in that case, the ball would pass only to Vlahovic. But according to the drafts coming from Serbia, even Dusan wouldn’t mind trying a new adventure. Giuntoli, both with Pogba and with Vlahovic and the rest of the team, will be clear: only those who are convinced remain. For the others, it will be enough to bring an offer up to the point of packing up and having a change of scenery. It will be like this for Vlahovic too, barring twists and turns. And perhaps Allegri, with the dream Lukaku betrothed to Inter, hopes a bit for a change of plans. Meanwhile Giuntoli and sporting director Giovanni Manna, after yesterday’s talks with the coach, are preparing to face any situation. Also the replacement of Dusan. The ideas are different: between Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta), on whom Manchester United has been strong for weeks, and Jonathan David (Lille, there is also Napoli), keep an eye on En-Nesyri from Sevilla. See also Potro Gutiérrez would look for two more reinforcements to close his squad