Arrived in Turin about twenty days ago, Cristiano Giuntoli was presented at Continassa: “The goal? Going back to being competitive and sustainable”, these were his first words as Juve’s director. “My prerogative is to do a lot with what I have available. The club has already done an extraordinary job, now we have to rationalize the squad,” he added. The possible novelty: “Lukaku? We bet on our forwards. Vlahovic and Chiesa leave only in case of essential offers”.