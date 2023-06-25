The ds will save Napoli 4 million gross, and from the beginning of July the work started by Manna will continue. Here are all the knots he will have to untie

Philip Cornacchia – turin

Take the time of the new Lady. Piece by piece the CEO Maurizio Scanavino and dg Francesco Calvo are completing the puzzle designed in recent months to restart Juventus. Even the last tile, the most awaited and strategic one, is ready to fit. Cristiano Giuntoli technically has not yet freed himself from Naples, but the thaw with Aurelio De Laurentiis continues, optimism grows and if everything goes according to plans in the first days of the week the divorce will take place. The end of the month will coincide with the closing of the blue chapter of the Tuscan. And the first days of July, probably on the 3rd or 4th, Giuntoli will inaugurate the adventure in black and white starting with Massimiliano Allegri. Not so much to put a stop to the chatter of the last few months, but rather to discuss with the coach on Juventus to be built to come back as winners on the pitch and in the balance sheets as at the beginning of the cycle of 9 consecutive championships.

See also Shakira gives the "final blow" to Gerard Piqué: decision leaves him bad in front of his children a deal for everyone — First, however, the separation from Naples. A division that, on balance, will make everyone happy for one reason or another. If Juventus and Giuntoli can start building the present and future right away, without having to wait for September or even 2024, De Laurentiis will score another coup for him, managing to monetize even the early farewell of one of his managers. From the 90 million of Gonzalo Higuain’s release clause collected in 2016 by the Bianconeri to the money that the Tuscan transfer man will leave on the table – and in the club’s coffers – for early exit. Between prizes, bonuses and salaries, they could dance up to 2 million (therefore more or less double as gross corporate savings for the blue company). Not a figure to keep an entrepreneur of the caliber of De Laurentiis from sleeping at night. But not even lentils, especially for a president who built Napoli’s escalation by focusing on paying attention to the accounts.

vertex — Once the contract has been terminated, Giuntoli will take action and concentrate on the future together with Massimiliano Allegri, who for the moment continues to resist the rich Arab raises (in the last few hours, rumors of a three-year contract worth 90 million have spread). As good Tuscans and seasoned football men, it won’t be difficult to find a balance. Not to mention that the sporting director of Napoli has always established excellent relationships with his coaches: from Maurizio Sarri to Luciano Spalletti, with whom he achieved that scudetto that he only touched upon with his predecessors. And Giuntoli almost always had a good feeling, at least from the drafts that come from the market lounges, with all the people he worked with: from collaborators to observers. From the climb with Carpi, dragged from Serie D to A, up to the tricolor escalation of Naples. At the basis of the great coups – from Osimhen and Kvara down – there are also extraordinary relationships in all categories and championships. See also Lukaku unleashes: “Tuchel? All you need is clarity on how you want to use me "

IN THE MEDIAN — Anything but a detail since, at least in the immediate future, Giuntoli will be part of a consolidated and strengthened structure in the last few weeks by the return to base of Claudio Chiellini, Giorgio’s twin brother, to whom after the two-year period in Pisa in Serie B was entrusted with the management of Juventus Next Gen, the second team. Giuntoli will pick up the baton from Giovanni Manna, who is currently leading the market negotiations (from the sale of Kulusevski to Tottenham to the redemption of Milik from Marseille to Weah), and who will probably support him at least in the first phase. The closing of the Weah deal, in detail with Lilla (white smoke is expected this week), could precede the landing in Turin of the new director. The feeling, net of sudden turns, is that the first topics that Giuntoli and Allegri will address will above all be the renewal of Adrien Rabiot (optimism is reported to be growing) and the possible assault on Sergej Milinkovic Savic (contract expiring in 2024 with Lazio), which at the moment is considered plan B. In addition, obviously, to the question of transfers: from Dusan Vlahovic (Chelsea, Psg, Newcastle, Bayern in the running) to Federico Chiesa (Liverpool and Newcastle in pressing). In case of farewell of the son of art, Nicolò Zaniolo (Galatasaray) is one of the ideas that most intrigues the bianconeri. See also Miami VIP: the watershed of an F1 that changes business model