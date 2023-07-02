The arrival of Cristiano Giuntoli at Juventus opens a new era for the club. The former manager of Napoli will be in charge of the black and white sports area, with an almost exclusive vision – at least in the first period – of the first team. His entry into the company will be gradual and will go ahead by priority: the first knot to untie for the new director will be to bring the Lady back to a winning dimension. Obviously through the work of the coach that he will have to support and of the team that – counts in hand – he will have to put in a position to be competitive despite a reduction in costs.