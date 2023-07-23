The negotiation to bring Franck Kessie from Barcelona to Juventus starts from afar. More precisely since 2015, when the Ivorian wore the Cesena shirt and Cristiano Giuntoli, the current Juventus manager, had just arrived in Naples after leading Carpi from Serie D to A. Giuntoli dotes on Franck ever since and, after seeing him at work several times in Cesena, has tried in every way to bring him under Vesuvius. Call the midfielder and his agent, Atangana, with whom he has a strong bond. “The first one who made me an offer for Kessie was Giuntoli who has always had an interest in Frank” said Atangana in the spring of 2017, when the new Milan of Fassone and Mirabelli had managed to get ahead of ADL by offering Percassi a two-year loan with an obligation to buy and bonuses for a total of 32 million.